Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,231 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,525 shares of company stock worth $7,955,326. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

