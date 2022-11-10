Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,656 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Aflac by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Aflac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Aflac by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Aflac by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

