Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 49,146 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Viemed Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $275.10 million, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.