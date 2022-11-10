Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 960 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,676,000 after buying an additional 214,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 218.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $270.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.66 and its 200-day moving average is $296.77. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.46 and a 52-week high of $374.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.