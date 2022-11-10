Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.