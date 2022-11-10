Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Shares of CLX opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

