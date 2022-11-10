Merit Financial Group LLC Has $245,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $591,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $143.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.