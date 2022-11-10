Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

DEO stock opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.69.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

