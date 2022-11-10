Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $141.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

