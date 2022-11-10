Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $218,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
IP stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
