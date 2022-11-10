Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $218,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Price Performance

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

IP stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

