Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $256,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $149,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.78.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

