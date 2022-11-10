Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $27,000 in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 27.9% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 91,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 125.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 69.7% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 107.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

