Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $275,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLG. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $20,161,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $270.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $260.46 and a 1 year high of $374.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

