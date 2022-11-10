Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $93,000 in Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Global X Blockchain ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF by 144.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 41,239 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Blockchain ETF Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKCH opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. Global X Blockchain ETF has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $39.29.

