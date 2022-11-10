Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $93,000 in Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Global X Blockchain ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Blockchain ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 41,239 shares during the period.

Global X Blockchain ETF Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSEARCA BKCH opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. Global X Blockchain ETF has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $39.29.

