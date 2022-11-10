Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GHY opened at $10.61 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 10,062 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 10,062 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 12,538 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

