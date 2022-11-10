Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,194 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 281.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,045 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.17. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

