Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 3.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $10,328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 139.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 87,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 39.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $59.16 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

