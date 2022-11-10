Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,134 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

