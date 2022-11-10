Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,194 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 281.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Autodesk by 17.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,045 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Autodesk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

