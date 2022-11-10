Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,744 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $2,870,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($32.93) to GBX 2,922 ($33.64) in a report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

Shares of SHEL opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

