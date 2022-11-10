Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $3,159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.69. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.51) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

