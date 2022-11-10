Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

