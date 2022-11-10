Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 35.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 26.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 33.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

