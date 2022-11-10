Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,457 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($66.78) to GBX 5,700 ($65.63) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($51.81) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($47.21) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($56.42) to GBX 4,700 ($54.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

