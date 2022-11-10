Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,122 Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Mesoblast Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Mesoblast Limited has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 894.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesoblast Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.