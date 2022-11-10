Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,286 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

