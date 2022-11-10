Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 442,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

