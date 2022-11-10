Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $39,000 Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 760,972 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 513.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 805,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 674,506 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 538,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 318,505 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

