Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD opened at $122.36 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

