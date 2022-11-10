Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

