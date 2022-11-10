Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 144,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $654,000.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBUS stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

