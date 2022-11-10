Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,006,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 191,399 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 32.2% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %
VMD stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $275.10 million, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Viemed Healthcare Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
