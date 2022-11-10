Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,006,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 191,399 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 32.2% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

VMD stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $275.10 million, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.