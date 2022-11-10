Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 455.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $53.56.

