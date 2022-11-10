Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,151,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,291 shares of company stock worth $5,649,779 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,336.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,230.33.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.