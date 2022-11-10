Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,128,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 624,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

