Morgan Stanley Lowers Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $13.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CLVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

CLVT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.98. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,708,000 after purchasing an additional 880,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,984,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

