Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $727,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 176.8% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,291 shares of company stock worth $64,180,491. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.43.

NYSE:MSI opened at $253.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

