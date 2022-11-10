M&T Bank Corp Acquires 33,013 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,636 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,013 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMFG. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

