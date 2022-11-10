M&T Bank Corp Acquires 6,303 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. TheStreet downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE SSD opened at $85.02 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

