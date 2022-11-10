M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $137.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,756 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hess to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

