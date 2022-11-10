M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 280.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $56,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $379.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.88.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.