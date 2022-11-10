M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 202.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $317.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $391.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.35.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

