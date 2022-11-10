M&T Bank Corp Buys 23,231 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 259,841 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

