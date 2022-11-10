M&T Bank Corp Buys 5,512 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,343,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average is $131.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
