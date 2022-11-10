M&T Bank Corp Buys 6,934 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $15,935,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,688 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,431 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.63.

Shares of IT opened at $323.73 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $341.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

