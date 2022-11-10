M&T Bank Corp Buys 8,545 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.