M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,739,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $56,929,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $55,267,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $143.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

