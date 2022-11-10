M&T Bank Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 542,766 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HDSN opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $454.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43.
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
