M&T Bank Corp Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $218,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WCN opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.10. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

